The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) PT Raised to $85.00 at DA Davidson

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on The Lovesac from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on The Lovesac from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NASDAQ LOVE traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,803. The Lovesac has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $72.33. The company has a market cap of $868.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.85.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Lovesac will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $5,646,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $167,166.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,342 shares of company stock worth $18,582,007. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 7.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in The Lovesac by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

