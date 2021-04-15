The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Short Interest Down 43.3% in March

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the March 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 411,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE MTW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.34. 160,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,667. The Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $740.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.76, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $430.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Manitowoc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTW. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in The Manitowoc by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

