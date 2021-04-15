The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.13.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 528.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.96.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

