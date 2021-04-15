The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RMR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

RMR stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.55. The company had a trading volume of 30,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,709. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.43. The RMR Group has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.29.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $156.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 714,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,586,000 after buying an additional 409,183 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 527,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,359,000 after acquiring an additional 31,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The RMR Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,194,000 after buying an additional 31,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The RMR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,082,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in The RMR Group by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 48,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 26,245 shares during the period. 38.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

