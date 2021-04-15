The Sandbox (SAND) Market Capitalization Reaches $466.78 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. The Sandbox has a market cap of $466.78 million and approximately $64.26 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crust (CRU) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.67 or 0.00239166 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00008705 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 686,821,749 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

