The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited Declares Dividend of $0.31 (OTCMKTS:SMUUY)

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.3069 per share on Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.

Shares of SMUUY stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The Siam Commercial Bank Public has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Siam Commercial Bank Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited provides various financial products and services. It operates in four segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance. The company offers deposit products, such as savings, current, fixed deposit, long term deposit, foreign currency, and E passbook deposit accounts; home, car, personal, and mortgage loans; debit, prepaid, and credit cards; investment products comprising mutual funds, debentures, bonds, and other investments; accident, savings, health expense, income protection, heritage and life protection, travel, motor, property, unit linked, and other insurance products; and various payment services.

