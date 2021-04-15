The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.54.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 10,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,073,000 after purchasing an additional 648,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 445,366 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $35.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 0.98.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

