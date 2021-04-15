The Southern Company to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Southern in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Southern’s FY2025 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SO. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $63.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.39 and a 200-day moving average of $60.04.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,049 shares of company stock worth $806,650 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

