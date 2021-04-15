The Supreme Cannabis’ (SPRWF) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

The Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $0.40 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $0.55. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.15% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Supreme Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get The Supreme Cannabis alerts:

OTCMKTS:SPRWF opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The Supreme Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Supreme Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Supreme Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.