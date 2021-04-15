The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.71.

Several analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

NYSE TKR traded up $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $81.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,057. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.06. The Timken has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $87.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Timken will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.22%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $286,475.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,339,577.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $4,225,198.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $14,025,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Timken by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,547,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,141,000 after purchasing an additional 34,961 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter worth $1,524,000. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in The Timken by 2.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Timken by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,632,000 after buying an additional 393,679 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

