The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Sets New 52-Week High at $109.39

Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $109.39 and last traded at $108.22, with a volume of 1228310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.07.

Several analysts recently commented on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Toro in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

In other The Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $1,023,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,996.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,086.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,841. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 449.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 63,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 51,835 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 750,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,220,000 after buying an additional 146,066 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in The Toro by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

