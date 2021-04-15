The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $72.03

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$72.03 and traded as high as C$83.35. The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at C$82.96, with a volume of 5,797,034 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$88.00 price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$81.43.

The company has a market capitalization of C$150.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$81.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$72.03.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.67 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.94%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

