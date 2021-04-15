The Transfer Token Price Tops $9.59 on Major Exchanges (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 15th. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be purchased for about $9.59 or 0.00015168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $2.44 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, The Transfer Token has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00044500 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000245 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,128,455 coins. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

