The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Lifted to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VLNCF. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of The Valens from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on The Valens from $3.35 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of The Valens from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLNCF traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.93. 144,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,128. The Valens has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

