Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Shares Up 15%

Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF)’s share price shot up 15% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 11,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 37,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24.

About Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF)

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018.

