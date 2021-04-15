THETA (THETA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.09 Billion

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 15th. One THETA coin can now be bought for about $12.09 or 0.00019157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, THETA has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. THETA has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion and $285.25 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00065660 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.41 or 0.00716655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00088132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,738.16 or 0.05921530 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00033012 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00035994 BTC.

THETA Coin Profile

THETA (THETA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

