ThreeFold (TFT) Reaches Market Cap of $9.95 Million

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One ThreeFold coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a total market capitalization of $9.95 million and $34,060.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00068787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.48 or 0.00269673 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.21 or 0.00732736 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,177.78 or 0.99938353 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00022935 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.45 or 0.00859660 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

