thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 51.0% from the March 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TKAMY traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.65. 1,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,961. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.25. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 31.76% and a negative return on equity of 172.35%. Analysts forecast that thyssenkrupp will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TKAMY shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of thyssenkrupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of thyssenkrupp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

