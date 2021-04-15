Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Hits Market Cap of $19.63 Million

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Tidal Finance has a market cap of $19.63 million and $1.23 million worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded down 29.3% against the dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00068537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00019549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $469.26 or 0.00737630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00089050 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $3,891.43 or 0.06116926 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00033670 BTC.

Tidal Finance Profile

TIDAL is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

