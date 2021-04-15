Tidex Token (TDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.45 Million

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. In the last week, Tidex Token has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $748.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidex Token coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00068475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.03 or 0.00271194 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $473.38 or 0.00746255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,390.55 or 0.99932013 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00023180 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $542.33 or 0.00854958 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

