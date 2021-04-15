TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$146.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$142.00 to C$146.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.57% from the company’s current price.
X has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$141.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$148.57.
Shares of TSE X traded up C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$135.72. 37,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,121. The company has a market cap of C$7.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$129.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$128.71. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$113.94 and a 52 week high of C$144.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.86, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.
About TMX Group
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
