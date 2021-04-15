TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$146.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$142.00 to C$146.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.57% from the company’s current price.

X has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$141.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$148.57.

Shares of TSE X traded up C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$135.72. 37,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,121. The company has a market cap of C$7.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$129.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$128.71. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$113.94 and a 52 week high of C$144.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.86, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$219.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$216.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TMX Group will post 7.009484 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

