TOD’S’s (TDPAY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TDPAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TDPAY traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.23. 1,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103. TOD’S has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $4.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21.

TOD’S Company Profile

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company provides shoes and luxury leather goods for men and women under the Tod's brand; shoe collections under the Hogan brand name; jackets under the FAY brand; and footwear, bags, small leather goods, and jewelry under the Roger Vivier brand names.

