Tokenlon Network Token (LON) Market Cap Tops $162.82 Million

Tokenlon Network Token (CURRENCY:LON) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Tokenlon Network Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.10 or 0.00011288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tokenlon Network Token has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Tokenlon Network Token has a total market cap of $162.82 million and $27.73 million worth of Tokenlon Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tokenlon Network Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00068458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00019474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $466.52 or 0.00741302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00089689 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.08 or 0.06032011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00033257 BTC.

Tokenlon Network Token Coin Profile

Tokenlon Network Token (CRYPTO:LON) is a coin. Tokenlon Network Token’s total supply is 110,130,828 coins and its circulating supply is 22,920,289 coins. Tokenlon Network Token’s official Twitter account is @tokenlon . The official website for Tokenlon Network Token is tokenlon.im/lon . Tokenlon Network Token’s official message board is medium.com/tokenlon

According to CryptoCompare, “LON is a utility token issued by the Tokenlon DEX, used to align all ecosystem stakeholders and incentivize participation and expansion of the ecosystem. Currently, it’s hard to find the best price as liquidity is fragmented over the whole DEX market. Tokenlon solves this by aggregating multiple liquidity sources, including professional market makers off-chain and automatic market makers (such as Uniswap, Curve) on-chain, automatically selecting the best trading venue for the user. The net fees collected by Tokenlon are used to buyback LON on the open market, and transferred to the treasury and staking reward pool.LON holders enjoy fee discounts and governance rights by participating in the staking. In return, the stakers receive LON as staking reward.As long as the total LON is within the maximum cap, each buyback triggers LON mint, which is used as rewards in the Tokenlon Incentive Plan.LON is held in the treasury pool governed by the community, used to develop and promote the development of the Tokenlon ecosystem.Tokenlon's governance is opened in stages with decision-making power gradually handed over to the community. Participate on Snapshot. “

Tokenlon Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenlon Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenlon Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokenlon Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenlon Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenlon Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.