TokenPay Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $157,564.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 15th. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0551 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded 22% higher against the dollar. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $157,564.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,857.21 or 1.00144471 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00042225 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011729 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00145194 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001182 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001606 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.