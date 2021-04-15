Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS TKGSY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $13.07.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. produces, supplies, and sells city and liquid gas, and LNG in Japan. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated approximately 64,545 km pipeline network serving approximately 12.11 million customers. It also invests in venture companies and energy related venture capital funds; installs gas supply lines, water supply and drainage lines, air conditioning systems, and gas main and branch lines; checks safety of underground centers; inspects gas equipment construction; delivers liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); supplies hydrogen and gas; and installs hydrogen fuel cells.

