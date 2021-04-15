TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Shares Down 6.5%

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ)’s share price traded down 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.62. 94,703 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 193,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a return on equity of 78.06% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $3.65 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.26% of TOMI Environmental Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOMZ)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a fully portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that provides complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space up to 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

