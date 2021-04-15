TomoChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $262.20 Million (TOMO)

TomoChain (CURRENCY:TOMO) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 15th. TomoChain has a market cap of $262.20 million and approximately $45.28 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TomoChain has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One TomoChain coin can now be bought for $3.23 or 0.00005099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00068235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.73 or 0.00277103 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $471.53 or 0.00743531 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,801.00 or 0.99028506 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00021992 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.76 or 0.00846400 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TomoChain was first traded on February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,079,500 coins. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain . TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com . The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

