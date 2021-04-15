Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.88% from the stock’s current price.

TPZEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS TPZEF traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $11.98. 3,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,251. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.