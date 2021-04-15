Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.20

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -77.77 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.13.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Topcon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $323.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.81 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Topcon Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GPS systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

