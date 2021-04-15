Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.81

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 57.81 ($0.76) and traded as high as GBX 71.60 ($0.94). Topps Tiles shares last traded at GBX 71.20 ($0.93), with a volume of 19,803 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 57.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £139.87 million and a P/E ratio of -17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 918.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

About Topps Tiles (LON:TPT)

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Topps Tiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topps Tiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.