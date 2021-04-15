Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.62

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.62 and last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 59598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSE:TYG)
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.
