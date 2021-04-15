Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Short Interest Update

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

TOTZF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Total Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

TOTZF opened at $3.14 on Thursday. Total Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $3.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

