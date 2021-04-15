Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Short Interest Update

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

TOTZF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Total Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

TOTZF opened at $3.14 on Thursday. Total Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $3.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

