Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 108.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $32.00 to $35.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $24.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRMLF traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,462. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

