Tower token Price Hits $0.0390 on Major Exchanges (TOWER)

Tower token (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Tower token has a total market capitalization of $8.71 million and $1.29 million worth of Tower token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tower token has traded down 37% against the dollar. One Tower token coin can currently be bought for $0.0390 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tower token Coin Profile

Tower token (CRYPTO:TOWER) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. Tower token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 223,334,629 coins. Tower token’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Tower token Coin Trading

