Tractor Supply (TSCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Tractor Supply to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tractor Supply to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $177.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.15. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $88.30 and a 12-month high of $180.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

