Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,101 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 69,933% compared to the average daily volume of 3 call options.

In other Legacy Housing news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 11,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $172,761.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,110,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,050,782.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 12,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $198,780.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,690,734 shares in the company, valued at $41,356,581.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,365 shares of company stock valued at $406,192 in the last three months. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 849.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Legacy Housing during the first quarter worth $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEGH remained flat at $$18.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,612. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47. The company has a market cap of $451.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Legacy Housing has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $19.51.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Legacy Housing will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEGH. B. Riley upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

