Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 50,486 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 860% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,258 call options.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $7,607,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,267,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 733,754 shares of company stock worth $60,494,145. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 48.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 90,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 29,684 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 65.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL traded up $6.22 on Thursday, reaching $98.92. The stock had a trading volume of 13,393,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,577. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $101.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.37.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

