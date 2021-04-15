Tranche Finance (SLICE) Price Reaches $1.01

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Tranche Finance has a market cap of $20.21 million and $542,712.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001593 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tranche Finance has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tranche Finance Profile

SLICE is a coin. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranche Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

