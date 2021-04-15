TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.25

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.25 and traded as high as C$2.00. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at C$1.98, with a volume of 112,557 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of C$143.63 million and a P/E ratio of -1.47.

TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$66.46 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransGlobe Energy Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

