Travala.com Price Hits $6.14 (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 15th. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $308.05 million and approximately $11.94 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for about $6.14 or 0.00009789 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00067040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.15 or 0.00271393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.83 or 0.00741407 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00024474 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,543.09 or 0.99756727 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $543.90 or 0.00867529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 50,193,713 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

