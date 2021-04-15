Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.90% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travis Perkins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,481.22 ($19.35).
TPK traded up GBX 38.50 ($0.50) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,682 ($21.98). 407,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,384. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 857.40 ($11.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,553.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,366.59. The stock has a market cap of £4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.61.
About Travis Perkins
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.