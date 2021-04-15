Travis Perkins’ (TPK) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,526 ($19.94) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travis Perkins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,481.22 ($19.35).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Shares of LON TPK traded up GBX 38.50 ($0.50) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,682 ($21.98). 407,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,384. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -185.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,553.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,366.59. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of GBX 857.40 ($11.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80).

In other news, insider Pete Redfern bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,362 ($17.79) per share, for a total transaction of £367.74 ($480.45). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, with a total value of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). Insiders bought a total of 284 shares of company stock valued at $416,469 in the last three months.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.