Travis Perkins’ (TPK) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,526 ($19.94) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.27% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travis Perkins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,481.22 ($19.35).
Shares of LON TPK traded up GBX 38.50 ($0.50) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,682 ($21.98). 407,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,384. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -185.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,553.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,366.59. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of GBX 857.40 ($11.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80).
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
