Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $54.96

Shares of Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.96 and traded as low as $49.08. Trend Micro shares last traded at $49.66, with a volume of 3,580 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMICY shares. Citigroup lowered Trend Micro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.96.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 14.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions.

