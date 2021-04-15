Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.19

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.19 and traded as high as C$0.21. Trevali Mining shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 612,285 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Eight Capital raised their target price on Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.23.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$202.76 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.