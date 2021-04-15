Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,639 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Trex worth $20,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Trex by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,164,000 after acquiring an additional 756,914 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Trex by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,091,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,560,000 after acquiring an additional 298,570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Trex by 444.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,170,000 after acquiring an additional 286,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Trex by 4,277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 290,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after acquiring an additional 283,761 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.53.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $100.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.71. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.97 and a 1-year high of $107.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. Trex’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

