Trinity Industries (TRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.14 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Trinity Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TRN opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -574.40 and a beta of 1.57. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

TRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $141,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,621.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Adams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,577 shares of company stock worth $927,801 over the last 90 days. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

