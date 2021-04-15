Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 41.8% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TRT traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 22,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,599. Trio-Tech International has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.20 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 2.18%.

In related news, CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 12,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $55,791.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,351.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,606 shares of company stock worth $112,596. 46.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trio-Tech International stock. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. owned 0.89% of Trio-Tech International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.