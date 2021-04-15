TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 194.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,057 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of TripAdvisor worth $19,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 31,370 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,663 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 473.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $52.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.23. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.79 and a beta of 1.48.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TripAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.65.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

