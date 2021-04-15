Tripio (TRIO) Trading Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 15th. Tripio has a total market cap of $7.36 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tripio has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tripio alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00065175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.10 or 0.00712328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00087903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00033335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,621.64 or 0.05757222 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio (CRYPTO:TRIO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . The official website for Tripio is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Buying and Selling Tripio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.