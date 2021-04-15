Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Sets New 52-Week High at $190.50

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 190.50 ($2.49) and last traded at GBX 189.20 ($2.47), with a volume of 3018983 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188.90 ($2.47).

Separately, Liberum Capital raised shares of Tritax Big Box REIT to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 159 ($2.08).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 180.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 171.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.47%.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

